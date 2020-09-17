The Cleveland Browns began the 2020 NFL schedule by once again giving up more than 30 points in a loss. Cleveland's 38-6 setback at Baltimore last Sunday was the fourth straight game in which it surrendered at least 31 points, a stretch that included a 33-23 defeat at Cincinnati in the 2019 finale. The Browns will attempt to halt the dubious streak and get revenge when they host the Bengals on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 2. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Browns haven't held an opponent to 20 points or fewer since posting a 27-19 home victory over Cincinnati in Week 14 last year. Cleveland is a six-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Bengals odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 43.5.

Browns vs. Bengals spread: Cleveland -6

Browns vs. Bengals over-under: 43.5 points

Browns vs. Bengals money line: Cleveland -250, Cincinnati +210

CLE: Browns have failed to cover five straight after yielding more than 30 points in their previous game

CIN: Bengals are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games at Cleveland

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland has won three of its last four meetings with Cincinnati, all with Baker Mayfield under center. The 25-year-old Oklahoma product's 10 touchdown tosses against the Bengals are his most versus any opponent, while his 1,013 passing yards in those four contests are his second-most against any team (1,441 vs. Baltimore). Mayfield performed well in his previous two appearances on Thursday Night Football, throwing for two TDs and running for another while posting a 95.5 quarterback rating.

Odell Beckham Jr. has faced the Bengals three times in his career, reeling in 15 catches for 217 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 27-year-old had one of the most productive games of his first season with Cleveland in the 2019 finale against Cincinnati, as he had 81 yards and a TD on just three receptions. Beckham also had only three catches versus Baltimore on Sunday but was targeted 10 times, something that happened just six times in 16 contests last year.

Why the Bengals can cover

While not spectacular, Burrow showed promise in his NFL debut, as he ran for 46 yards and a touchdown while completing 23-of-36 pass attempts. He was particularly efficient during Cincinnati's final drive of Sunday's 16-13 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, as he went 9-for-12 for 77 yards and connected with wide receiver A.J. Green for a three-yard touchdown, only to have it nullified by an offensive pass interference penalty on the star receiver.

Burrow completed at least one pass to eight different players, with Green making a team-high five catches for 51 yards.

Giovani Bernard rushed just once for seven yards in the season opener but hauled in four passes for 21 yards. The 28-year-old North Carolina product increased his career total to 299 receptions, moving him past James Brooks (297) for most by a running back in franchise history.

