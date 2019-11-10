Browns vs. Bills: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Buffalo (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 2-6; Buffalo 6-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Cleveland Browns are heading back home. They will take on the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Browns didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 24-19 to the Denver Broncos last week. No one had a big game offensively for the Browns, but they got one touchdown from WR Jarvis Landry.

Meanwhile, Buffalo strolled past the Washington Redskins with points to spare, taking the game 24-9. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.

Buffalo's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland is second worst in the league in passing touchdowns, with only seven on the season. To make matters even worse for Cleveland, Buffalo comes into the matchup boasting the second fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at five. Cleveland fans had better hope their team can run the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $69.00

Odds

The Browns are a 3-point favorite against the Bills.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Browns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 41

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.