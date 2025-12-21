The Buffalo Bills will look to build on their thrilling, come-from-behind victory against the New England Patriots, as they travel to Cleveland to take on Shedeur Sanders and the Browns. Buffalo can officially clinch a playoff spot this week with a win and an Indianapolis Colts or Houston Texans loss.

Josh Allen is making a late charge to defend his title as NFL MVP, as he's registered back-to-back games with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions for the first time in his entire career. This season marks his third straight with 25 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing touchdowns. No other player in NFL history has accomplished this once.

As for the other quarterback in this matchup, the rookie Sanders, he took a step back last week in the blowout loss to the Chicago Bears, throwing for 177 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He's been given the opportunity to finish out the season as Cleveland's starter, and has three games to convince the Browns brass that he's the man moving forward.

This matchup could be decided by the ground game. The Bills offense ranks top two in rushing yards, yards per rush and rushing touchdowns, but the Bills defense ranks bottom three in all three of those same categories. Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

Where to watch Browns vs. Bills live