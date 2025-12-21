Skip to Main Content
Browns vs. Bills live updates: Shedeur Sanders and Cleveland look to play spoiler vs. Josh Allen and Bills

Buffalo can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss be either the Colts or Texans, but Sanders looks to spoil the day

The Buffalo Bills will look to build on their thrilling, come-from-behind victory against the New England Patriots, as they travel to Cleveland to take on Shedeur Sanders and the Browns. Buffalo can officially clinch a playoff spot this week with a win and an Indianapolis Colts or Houston Texans loss.

Josh Allen is making a late charge to defend his title as NFL MVP, as he's registered back-to-back games with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions for the first time in his entire career. This season marks his third straight with 25 passing touchdowns and 12 rushing touchdowns. No other player in NFL history has accomplished this once. 

As for the other quarterback in this matchup, the rookie Sanders, he took a step back last week in the blowout loss to the Chicago Bears, throwing for 177 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions. He's been given the opportunity to finish out the season as Cleveland's starter, and has three games to convince the Browns brass that he's the man moving forward.

This matchup could be decided by the ground game. The Bills offense ranks top two in rushing yards, yards per rush and rushing touchdowns, but the Bills defense ranks bottom three in all three of those same categories. Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

Where to watch Browns vs. Bills live

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Location: Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Bills -10.5, O/U 41.5 (via DraftKings)
Judkins drop turns into Jordan Poyer INT

It looked like the Browns were putting together another impressive drive, but that was ended by a Jordan Poyer INT.

Shedeur Sanders thew a pass to Quinshon Judkins, who couldn't reel it in. The ball popped up high in the air, and was intercepted by the Bills. Sanders threw it behind Judkins, too high and too hard. 

 
James Cook unreal TD ties game at 7

The Bills' first drive was very clearly the "James Cook drive." He rushed 3 times for 67 yards, including this 44-yard touchdown.

We had concerns about the Browns' run defense entering this matchup, and they have struggled early.

 
Browns score TD on opening drive

Talk about making a statement. Shedeur Sanders just led the Browns offense 69 yards on seven plays, and hit fellow rookie Harold Fannin Jr. for a 13-yard TD!

This Browns offense moved the ball with ease against Buffalo, racking up five first downs while facing just one third down. 

 
Rookie TE Harold Fannin knew he was about to hit career reception No. 67

 
Could today be the day Myles Garrett makes NFL history?

 
Josh Allen's excellence

Josh Allen has 299 career total TDs in 8 NFL seasons (220 passing, 77 rushing, 2 receiving)

It marks the most through eight and nine seasons in NFL history. Today, he could become the quickest in NFL history (126th game) to score 300 total touchdowns. The current record is Aaron Rodgers at 134 games. 

Jordan Dajani
December 21, 2025, 5:34 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 12:34 pm EST
 
Browns inactives

Jordan Dajani
December 21, 2025, 5:30 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 12:30 pm EST
 
Bills inactives include Keon Coleman

Jordan Dajani
December 21, 2025, 5:29 PM
Dec. 21, 2025, 12:29 pm EST
