Through 3 Quarters

The Cleveland Browns fell flat on their face against the Arizona Cardinals last week, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. the Browns have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Denver Broncos 17-7 after three quarters

Cleveland has been riding high on the performance of RB D'Ernest Johnson, who has rushed for one TD and 80 yards on 13 carries. No one has had a standout game offensively for the Broncos, but they have gotten one touchdown from RB Melvin Gordon. QB Teddy Bridgewater has been efficient, with a passer rating of 136.90.

Cleveland's lead is tied with the biggest they have had this year going into the fourth quarter.

Who's Playing

Denver @ Cleveland

Current Records: Denver 3-3; Cleveland 3-3

What to Know

The Denver Broncos will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Browns at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Denver has a defense that allows only 18.33 points per game, so Cleveland's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Broncos came up short against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, falling 34-24. Denver was down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of TE Noah Fant, who caught nine passes for one TD and 97 yards, and WR Courtland Sutton, who caught eight passes for one TD and 94 yards. Fant hadn't helped his team much against the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, a win for Cleveland just wasn't in the stars this past Sunday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 37-14 punch to the gut against the Arizona Cardinals. It was supposed to be a close game, and Cleveland was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, who caught four passes for two TDs and 101 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Peoples-Jones has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.88

Odds

The Browns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Browns as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won two out of their last three games against Cleveland.