Browns vs. Broncos odds, line: Picks, top predictions from proven expert who's 9-3 on Denver games

The Denver Broncos try to keep their flagging playoff hopes alive when they host the Cleveland Browns for a special Saturday NFL game. It's an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff from Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Denver (6-7) sits one game back of the second AFC wild-card spot, while Cleveland (5-7-1) also isn't out of it. The Broncos fell 20-14 at San Francisco last week, while the Browns took care of Carolina, 26-20, to improve to 3-2 under interim coach Gregg Williams. The line has been falling all week, opening at Broncos -4 before being bet all the way down to 1.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has trended the other way, opening at 44 and climbing to 47 in the live Browns vs. Broncos odds. Before you make any Browns vs. Broncos picks and predictions, see what Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts knows the Broncos average 5.2 yards per carry, second-best in the NFL, and that running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman have combined for 15 touchdowns. Denver boasts an elite pass rush led by linebackers Von Miller (13.5 sacks) and Bradley Chubb (12) and holds opponents to 21.7 points per game (ninth in the NFL).

The Broncos have covered six of their last eight games, and, shockingly, have defeated Cleveland 11 straight times. In their last four games, the Broncos have upset the Steelers (-3) and Chargers (-7), winning 24-17 and 23-22, respectively.

But just because the Broncos have owned this series doesn't mean they'll cover against the up-and-coming Browns.

The Browns are a new team under interim coach Gregg Williams and offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has posted a 114.5 passer rating under the new regime, compared to 78.9 over the season's first eight games.

Defensively, Cleveland will be able to load up the box to stop Lindsay since Denver has lost No. 1 wideout Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles) for the year. The Browns, who have covered three of four, could be catching banged-up Denver at the right time.

