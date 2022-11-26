Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Cleveland

Current Records: Tampa Bay 5-5; Cleveland 3-7

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium after a week off. The Buccaneers have a defense that allows only 18 points per game, so Cleveland's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Seattle Seahawks typically have all the answers at home, but two weeks ago Tampa Bay proved too difficult a challenge. Tampa Bay snuck past Seattle with a 21-16 win. No one had a standout game offensively for Tampa Bay, but they got scores from RB Leonard Fournette, WR Chris Godwin, and WR Julio Jones. QB Tom Brady ended up with a passer rating of 166.50.

Meanwhile, the Browns came up short against the Buffalo Bills last week, falling 31-23. Cleveland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Amari Cooper, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 113 yards, and QB Jacoby Brissett, who passed for three TDs and 324 yards on 41 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Brissett this season.

The Buccaneers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-6-1 against the spread when favored.

Tampa Bay is now 5-5 while Cleveland sits at 3-7. Tampa Bay is 2-2 after wins this year, and the Browns are 2-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.