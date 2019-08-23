Browns vs. Buccaneers odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 3 NFL picks from expert who's 20-5

NFL fans will get their first real glimpse at the most hyped team in the offseason, the Cleveland Browns, on Friday night when Baker Mayfield and company play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. After acquiring receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the offseason, the Browns have become a popular playoff and even 2020 Super Bowl pick. Cleveland's starters, including Mayfield, are expected to see their most extensive preseason action on Friday against a Buccaneers team in its first year under coach Bruce Arians. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Cleveland is favored by three, while the over-under for total points scored is 42.5 in the latest Browns vs. Buccaneers odds. Before you make any Browns vs. Buccaneers picks or NFL predictions of your own, you need to see what NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

White knows that since the third week of the preseason is traditionally the "dress rehearsal" for NFL teams, Cleveland's starters are likely to see plenty of snaps. Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb have played only one series in the preseason, and that was two weeks ago. Both are expected to see a significant bump in playing time on Friday night.

White also has taken into account that even when Mayfield heads to the bench, the Browns want to get a good look at their two backup quarterbacks. Drew Stanton, the expected No. 2 quarterback, played sparingly in the first game of the preseason, completing 3-of-8 passes for 63 yards. Meanwhile, Garrett Gilbert stood out last week against the Colts, completing 13 of his 19 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

But just because Cleveland seems to have the edge on paper doesn't mean it will cover the Browns vs. Buccaneers spread.

White has also considered that Tampa Bay's Ryan Griffin has been the best quarterback in the NFL, statistically, during the preseason. The Buccaneers' third-string signal caller has completed 40-of-64 passes for 531 yards and two touchdowns in two games. He leads the NFL in passing yards and is tied for sixth in passer rating (99.2) and yards per attempt (8.3). Starter Jameis Winston, who has played only one series in each of the first two preseason games, is expected to see much more playing time. And backup Blaine Gabbert likely will see snaps, but Griffin has shown he can move the ball when he's in the game.

Led by Griffin, Tampa Bay has averaged 394.0 yards per game in the preseason, fifth in the NFL.

