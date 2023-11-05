Two teams with quarterback issues will face off as the Cleveland Browns host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Browns QB Deshaun Watson was a full participant in practice during the week and will start. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have tapped rookie Clayton Tune as the starter for Sunday's game with Kyler Murray's still recoupong. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is 1 p.m. ET. The Browns are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Cardinals odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 38.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Browns

Browns vs. Cardinals date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Browns vs. Cardinals time: 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Cardinals TV channel: CBS

Browns vs. Cardinals streaming: Paramount+

Week NFL picks for Cardinals vs. Browns

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Cardinals game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Browns vs. Cardinals, the model is picking Under 37.5 points to be scored. With both teams having questions on offense this late in the week, it's likely neither side will generate much offense on game day.

Watson has only played 12 snaps over the Browns' last four games. Even though he has seen an uptick in practice time this week, he will likely be rusty on Sunday. Meanwhile, Murray hasn't played yet this season and Tune will be a rookie going up against Myles Garrett and one of the toughest defenses in the league.

