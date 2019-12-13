Browns vs. Cardinals odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven computer simulation

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is 3-8-1 overall and 1-5-1 at home, while Cleveland is 6-7 overall and 2-4 on the road. Cleveland is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Cardinals vs. Browns odds, while the over-under is set at 48.5. The Browns are 1-4 against the spread in their last five road games, and are also 1-4 against the spread in their last five when playing on the road at Arizona. The Cardinals are 1-5 against the spread in their last six home games. Before entering any Browns vs. Cardinals picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 15 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 95-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Arizona fell 23-17 to Pittsburgh last week, as quarterback Kyler Murray continued to show his rookie struggles -- throwing for just 194 yards and three interceptions. Murray did throw two touchdown passes, and wide receiver Christian Kirk caught eight passes for 85 yards.

Arizona fell 23-17 to Pittsburgh last week, as quarterback Kyler Murray continued to show his rookie struggles -- throwing for just 194 yards and three interceptions. Murray did throw two touchdown passes, and wide receiver Christian Kirk caught eight passes for 85 yards.

Cleveland was able to grind out a solid victory over Cincinnati last week, downing the one-win Bengals 27-19. Running back Nick Chubb rushed for 106 yards on 15 carries. That helped overcome a two-interception passing performance by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The total has gone under in seven of Cleveland's last eight games against NFC opponents. The total has gone over in five of Arizona's last seven Week 15 games, but has gone under in four of the Cardinals' last six Sunday outings.

