Two AFC teams trying to win their third game of the season will face off in a Week 5 showdown as the Cleveland Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday on CBS. The home team went down to the wire with the Falcons in Atlanta in Week 4 before suffering a disappointing 23-20 loss. Meanwhile, the Chargers will try to overcome early-season inconsistency and injury woes and ride the wave after a 34-24 win against the Houston Texans last week.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Chargers are one-point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 47.



How to watch Chargers vs. Browns

Browns vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Browns vs. Chargers time: 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Browns vs. Chargers streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 NFL picks for Chargers vs. Browns

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Chargers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 140-105 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Browns vs. Chargers, the model is picking Cleveland to cover the spread. L.A.'s defense has had trouble containing the rush, giving up 5.4 yards per carry, which is second-worst in the league. That spells instant trouble against Nick Chubb and the Browns' ground game.

The Chargers are also playing their second straight road game, and at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. This will be a grind for the West Coast team against a physical Browns squad, so it won't be surprising if Cleveland keeps this one close, or comes out on top.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS