The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cleveland Browns in an AFC Divisional Playoff game on Sunday. Kansas City (14-2) had the NFL's top passing and overall offense during the regular season, led by reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, but the defense was middle of the road. Now, Mahomes and his talented cast will try to outscore Nick Chubb and a potent Cleveland (12-5) running game in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. At stake is a trip to the AFC Championship Game against the Bills.

Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a 10-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Chiefs odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 57.

Now, here are the latest NFL odds and trends for Browns vs. Chiefs:

Browns vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -10

Browns vs. Chiefs over-under: 57

Browns vs. Chiefs money line: Cleveland +400, Kansas City -500

CLE: QB Baker Mayfield has thrown for at least 250 yards in six of the past seven games

KC: TE Travis Kelce has at least seven receptions in eight straight games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Double-digit favorites are 6-1 against the spread since 2011 in the Divisional Round, and the Chiefs can strike quickly. Mahomes leads the NFL with 316 passing yards per game and 12 TD passes on throws more than 20 yards downfield. Wideout Tyreek Hill (1,276 yards, 15 TDs) is one of several big-play options, along with tight end Travis Kelce. The All-Pro is second in the league in both receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,416), with 11 TDs.

The Chiefs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home playoff games, and the defense has its share of playmakers. Safety Tyrann Mathieu has six interceptions, while safety Daniel Sorensen has three, and both have returned one for a TD.

Why the Browns can cover

The road team is 5-1 against the spread in the last six meetings between the teams, and the Browns face a Chiefs defense that has struggled against the run. The Browns rank third in the league in rushing (148.4), while Kansas City is 21st (122.1). Nick Chubb is the main option, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Kareem Hunt rushed for 841 yards and six TDs and had 38 receptions for more than 300 yards.

The Browns are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven meetings against the Chiefs, and Mayfield threw for more than 3,500 yards and had 26 TD passes during the regular season. Receivers Jarvis Landry (840 yards) and Rashard Higgins (16.2 yards per catch) can make big plays, while tight end Austin Hooper (46 receptions) is a valuable weapon.

Cleveland also is in the top 10 in run defense and is keyed by Myles Garrett, who had 12 sacks and recovered two fumbles during the regular season.

