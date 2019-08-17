Browns vs. Colts odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 2 NFL picks from proven expert on 63-46 run

The Indianapolis Colts seek their first win of the 2019 NFL preseason when they host the surging Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are looking to make progress in several areas following their 24-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their preseason opener last week. They will again be without starting quarterback Andrew Luck, who is battling a strained calf. The Browns are facing higher expectations following their breakout stretch last season, and they got off to a strong start with a 30-10 home win over the Washington Redskins in Week 1 of the preseason. Indianapolis is a three-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 43 in the latest Browns vs. Colts odds. Before you lock in any Browns vs. Colts picks and NFL predictions, make sure you hear what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say.

An acclaimed sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has reported from seven Super Bowls.

What's more, Tierney's analytical expertise already has paid dividends in the 2019 NFL preseason. He advised SportsLine members that he expected Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray to struggle when he saw extensive action on Thursday against the Oakland Raiders. The result: Murray went 3-for-8 passing for 12 yards, took two sacks and committed two false-start penalties in Arizona's 33-26 loss. Anyone who followed Tierney's advice booked another easy winner, and those who have consistently followed him are way, way up.

Tierney has evaluated Browns vs. Colts from every angle.

Tierney knows the Colts will be eager to show improvement, especially amid the absence of Luck, their star quarterback. Luck's injury was first thought to be minor, but he is now sidelined indefinitely and coach Frank Reich told the media it's unclear whether he will be available for their Sept. 8 season-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This means extra work and preparation will come for backup Jacoby Brissett, who has been in this position before. He started 15 games for the Colts in 2017 while Luck was shelved with a shoulder injury and threw for 3,098 yards and 13 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Brissett went 2-for-5 for 21 yards in three series in the preseason opener. Chad Kelly stepped in and impressively went 13-for-19 for 121 yards. Kelly also was the team's leading rusher with 53 yards on four carries and a touchdown.

Even so, there's no guarantee that Indianapolis will cover the Colts vs. Browns spread against a Cleveland team that has shown over the past two years it takes a serious approach to preseason contests.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield set the tone by going 5-for-6 for 77 yards and a touchdown pass on his only series against the Redskins, and the Browns rolled from there.

They racked up 417 yards of total offense and the defense forced four turnovers. They also scored touchdowns on defense and special teams. Mack Wilson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi added an 86-yard punt return in the fourth quarter.

Tierney is leaning under on the total.

So who wins Browns vs. Colts? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Colts spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned expert who went 63-46 against the spread last season.