Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Cleveland

Current Records: Philadelphia 3-5-1; Cleveland 6-3

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns should still be feeling good after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to right the ship.

Philadelphia came up short against the New York Giants this past Sunday, falling 27-17. The losing side was boosted by RB Boston Scott, who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 56-yard rush in the third quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Meanwhile, the Browns came out on top in a nail-biter against the Houston Texans this past Sunday, sneaking past 10-7. Cleveland's RB Nick Chubb did his thing and rushed for one TD and 126 yards on 19 carries. Chubb's longest run was for 59 yards in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Philadelphia is now 3-5-1 while Cleveland sits at 6-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Philadelphia is second worst in the NFL in thrown interceptions, having thrown 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Eagles, the Browns come into the matchup boasting the fourth most forced fumbles in the league at nine.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Odds

The Browns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.