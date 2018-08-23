Browns vs. Eagles odds: Thursday Night Football picks from expert who's 10-4 on Philly games

The Cleveland Browns went winless in 2017, but a revamped roster has a chance to make a big statement on Thursday in a dress rehearsal against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at 8 p.m. ET. Cleveland is favored by three points at home on Thursday Night Football, down half-a-point from where the line stood earlier in the day. The Over-Under for total points scored is 43.5, up one from the opening line after bettors hammered the over. The Browns are listed at -170 on the money line, meaning you'd need to bet $170 on Cleveland to win in order to win $100. Philadelphia, meanwhile, is +150 (bet $100 to win $150).

Oh knows that the status of Nick Foles' shoulder is a big question mark entering Thursday Night Football. Foles is expected to play, but if he's limited in any way or suffers a setback, Nate Sudfeld will likely get a majority of the snaps. Carson Wentz is progressing along, according to team sources, but will not see any game action. Joe Callahan, who has performed well in his first two games, and former Jets signal caller Christian Hackenberg will likely see the field as well.

Two players the Eagles want to get back on track are running backs Wendell Smallwood and Matt Jones. Smallwood ran for just one yard on four attempts against the Patriots last week, while head coach Doug Pederson wants Jones to improve his pass-catching abilities out of the backfield.

Oh also knows it's only the preseason, but the Browns are off to a promising start with a 1-1 record and some impressive performances by newcomers, especially at quarterback.



Rookie Baker Mayfield has thrown for 287 yards and a pair of touchdowns thus far. And veteran Tyrod Taylor, who is expected to open the season as the starter and should see extensive work on Thursday, has been an efficient 9-of-12 for 121 yards and a touchdown in preseason action.



Free agent acquisition Carlos Hyde has averaged 6.3 yards per carry, while rookie Nick Chubb has already found the end zone. Cleveland's defense has been impressive as well, holding both opponents thus far under 20 points.

