Teams in the thick of the NFL playoff picture collide when the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. The Browns (9-4) are the No. 5 seed in the seven-team AFC playoff bracket, but are just one game ahead of Baltimore (8-5), which has beaten Cleveland twice this season. Meanwhile, the Giants (5-8) are just one game behind division-leading Washington in the NFC East standings and cannot afford to fall two games back with just two regular season games remaining.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a six-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Giants odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 44.

Browns vs. Giants spread: Cleveland -6

Browns vs. Giants over-under: 44 points

Browns vs. Giants money line: Cleveland -280, New York +240

CLE: Offense ranks third in rushing yards per game (156.2)

NYG: LB Blake Martinez is tied for fourth in the NFL in tackles (118)

Why the Browns can cover

The Browns rank third in rushing, averaging 156.2 yards per game. Running back Nick Chubb leads the ground attack, averaging 97.9 yards on the ground, which is third in the league behind only Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook.

In addition, defensive end Myles Garrett is having a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber season. The edge rushing freak is tied for third in the NFL in sacks (10.5) and ranks ninth in tackles for loss (14). He'll face a Giants offense that has given up 41 sacks this season; only the Eagles and Bengals have allowed more.

Why the Giants can cover

Blake Martinez is a sideline-to-sideline playmaker on defense. The 6-foot-2, 237-pound linebacker from Stanford has 118 tackles this season. Only Zach Cunningham, Jaylon Smith and Roquan Smith have made more.

Martinez leads a defense that has the ability to slow Cleveland's rushing attack. The Giants allow just 101.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. They also give up just 3.94 yards per rush, which is eighth-best.

