The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is 1-9 overall and 1-4 at home, while Cleveland is 7-3 overall and 2-2 on the road. The Browns have won three of their past four games. The Jaguars have not won since their season opener.

Jaguars vs. Browns spread: Jaguars +7

Jaguars vs. Browns over-under: 49.5 points

Jaguars vs. Browns money line: Jacksonville +260, Cleveland -320

What you need to know about the Jaguars

The Jaguars took a 27-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. Jake Luton threw four interceptions with only 151 yards passing and he had no TD passes. Jacksonville tied a franchise record with its ninth consecutive loss. The Jaguars are now 41-100 in owner Shad Khan's nine-year tenure. He tied former Saints owner John Mecom Jr. as the second fastest to reach 100 losses. Defensive end Josh Allen suffered a knee injury in the loss and was placed on injured reserve.

Wide receivers D.J. Chark (ribs) and Chris Conley (hip) are out for Week 12. Laviska Shenault Jr. has missed two games with a hamstring injury but is not on the injury report. Guard Andrew Norwell (arm) is also out with an arm injury. Mike Glennon will take over as the starting quarterback for Jacksonville this week, as he gets his first start since 2017. He has a 6-16 career record. James Robinson leads rookies in scrimmage yards (1,011) and rushing yards (762) and is the fifth undrafted rookie with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards in the common-draft era.

What you need to know about the Browns

Meanwhile, the Browns beat the Philadelphia Eagles 22-17 this past Sunday. Cleveland's 7-3 record at this point is its best since the 1994 season. Nick Chubb rushed for team-high 114 yards last week and he has went over 100 yards in each of his past two games. Kareem Hunt has 70-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past four games. Hunt (644) and Chubb (575) are the only pair of running back teammates to have gone over 500 rushing yards this season.

Baker Mayfield passed for 204 yards last week. He has not thrown an interception in his past three games. Mayfield has two-plus TD passes in two of his past three road games. Olivier Vernon tied a career high with three sacks and registered his first career safety last week. He has five sacks in his past three games. Adrian Clayborn had a career-high 1.5 sacks vs. Philadelphia. The Browns have lost four of their past five meetings with the Jaguars and 12 of 17 in the all-time series. Myles Garrett (reserve/COVID-19 designation) will miss his second consecutive game.

