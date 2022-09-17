Who's Playing

New York @ Cleveland

Current Records: New York 0-1; Cleveland 1-0

Last Season Records: Cleveland 8-9; New York 4-13

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Cleveland will be strutting in after a win while New York will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Browns came out on top in a nail-biter against the Carolina Panthers this past Sunday, sneaking past 26-24. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Cleveland relied on the efforts of RB Nick Chubb, who picked up 141 yards on the ground on 22 carries, and RB Kareem Hunt, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Cade York booted in four field goals, the longest a 58-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

Meanwhile, New York received a tough blow this past Sunday as they fell 24-9 to the Baltimore Ravens. New York was down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for the Jets, but they got one touchdown from QB Joe Flacco.

The Browns came up short against New York when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 23-16. Maybe Cleveland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New York have won four out of their last six games against Cleveland.