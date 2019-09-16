Browns vs. Jets: Live updates, game stats, highlights, odds for Monday Night Football
Here's how you can catch the Browns-Jets game tonight
The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will put a bow on Week 2 when they kickoff Monday Night Football from MetLife Stadium. Both Cleveland and New York enter primetime after disappointing Week 1 efforts. For the Browns, they entered the season as a team that was looked at as a potential threat in AFC. In their opener with the Titans, however, they looked like the furthest thing from it, losing in blowout fashion, 43-13.
As for the Jets, they allowed the Bills to put up 14 points in the fourth quarter of their opener to lose, 17-16. That heartbreaking defeat, however, wasn't the worst of their troubles as it was revealed in the days following that loss that second-year quarterback Sam Darnold has mono and will miss this Monday night contest as well as the foreseeable future. For Week 2, it'll be backup Trevor Siemian under center for New York. The Jets will also be without linebacker C.J. Mosley and rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams
It's hardly the start either of these two teams expected, but one of them can take the first step at righting the ship with a win tonight.
How to watch
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
TV: ESPN | Spread: Jets + 6.5
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Thank you for joining us tonight.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Le'Veon Bell addresses Steelers, Brown
Bell discussed his former team and his former teammate
-
Jets vs. Browns odds, MNF expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Baker Mayfield and the Browns.
-
Jags' Ramsey reportedly asks for trade
The report comes after Ramsey had to be separated from Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone
-
Week 2 insider notes: Kickers matter
Adam Vinatieri might be retiring after missing two more extra points, and he's not the only...
-
Browns vs. Jets odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Jets vs. Browns game 10,000 times.
-
Conner confident he'll play Week 3
The Pittsburgh Steelers dodged a bullet with James Conner