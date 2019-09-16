Browns vs. Jets: Live updates, game stats, highlights, odds for Monday Night Football

The Cleveland Browns and New York Jets will put a bow on Week 2 when they kickoff Monday Night Football from MetLife Stadium. Both Cleveland and New York enter primetime after disappointing Week 1 efforts. For the Browns, they entered the season as a team that was looked at as a potential threat in AFC. In their opener with the Titans, however, they looked like the furthest thing from it, losing in blowout fashion, 43-13.

As for the Jets, they allowed the Bills to put up 14 points in the fourth quarter of their opener to lose, 17-16. That heartbreaking defeat, however, wasn't the worst of their troubles as it was revealed in the days following that loss that second-year quarterback Sam Darnold has mono and will miss this Monday night contest as well as the foreseeable future. For Week 2, it'll be backup Trevor Siemian under center for New York. The Jets will also be without linebacker C.J. Mosley and rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams

It's hardly the start either of these two teams expected, but one of them can take the first step at righting the ship with a win tonight.

How to watch

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

TV: ESPN | Spread: Jets + 6.5

