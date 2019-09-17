Browns vs. Jets: Live updates, highlights, game stats for Monday Night Football
Here's how you can catch the Browns-Jets game tonight
The Browns and Jets are both looking to rebound off losses in Week 1 as they kickoff Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.
For New York, they'll be trying to do so without starting second year quarterback Sam Darnold after it was revealed that he is dealing with mono. That trusts backup Trevor Siemian under center to try and hand the Jets their first win of the season.
Joining Darnold on the inactive list, are linebackers C.J. Mosley and Jordan Willis, running back Bilal Powell, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and defensive linemen Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers.
As for the Browns, offensive linemen Austin Corbett and Kendall Lamm will miss this contest along with running back Dontrell Hilliard, receiver Rashard Higgins, safety Damarious Randall and linebackers Adarius Taylor and Gerald Avery.
To see how this games goes down in real time, check out our live blog below!
How to watch
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
TV: ESPN | Spread: Jets + 6.5
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Thank you for joining us tonight.
-
