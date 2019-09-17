Browns vs. Jets live updates, highlights, game stats: Trevor Siemian sidelined, Browns in control

The New York Jets entered "Monday Night Football" with a glaring hole at their most important position thanks to Sam Darnold's mono diagnosis, but now they're in even more dire straits with backup Trevor Siemian sidelined with an apparent broken ankle and former sixth-round draft pick Luke Falk tasked with leading a comeback against the Cleveland Browns.

Before turning to Falk and leaning on Le'Veon Bell, the Jets were completely inept offensively to open Monday's AFC clash, managing just four yards of production in the first quarter. While Cleveland hasn't exactly exploded when it's had the ball, enduring hard hits and tough play designs from Gregg Williams' defense, Adam Gase's guys still have their work cut out for them thanks to earlier big plays by the Browns' Nick Chubb and Odell Beckham Jr.

To see how this games goes down in real time, check out our live blog below!

How to watch

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)

TV: ESPN | Spread: Jets + 6.5

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.

Thank you for joining us tonight.