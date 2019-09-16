Browns vs. Jets odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 79-49 run

NFL teams that start a season 0-2 rarely make the playoffs. Barring a tie on Monday Night Football, that 0-2 fate is facing either the Cleveland Browns or New York Jets as they face off to conclude Week 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. In the past decade, only around 11 percent of teams to begin their season with back-to-back losses have made the postseason. With both the Jets and Browns losing games they should have won as home favorites in Week 1, a defeat Monday would be even more devastating. Cleveland is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Jets odds, while the over-under for total points is 45.5. Before making any Browns vs. Jets picks of your own, be sure to check out the Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Cleveland was arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL in Week 1 as the Browns, supposed Super Bowl contenders, were dominated in a 43-13 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions in the final 15 minutes. The good news is that the Browns can't possibly play any worse and going on the road and away from all the hometown media and distractions can be a positive.

In addition, Cleveland has covered the spread in six of its past eight games following an ATS loss. The Browns also are 5-2 ATS in their past seven games following a defeat of at least 14 points. That the Browns are favored Monday is a huge positive regarding trends in this series as the favorite has covered the past nine in the series -- including Cleveland at home early last season.

But just because Cleveland is favored doesn't mean it will cover the Jets vs. Browns spread on Monday Night Football.

The Jets did everything well for about three full quarters last week in leading the Buffalo Bills 16-0 before everything collapsed in a 17-16 loss in Week 1. The defense, led by big offseason addition C.J. Mosley, who returned an interception for a touchdown, was a huge positive with four takeaways and two scores (Mosley touchdown and a safety). New starting running back Le'Veon Bell also seamlessly fit into the offense with nearly 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. He's been listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, but is expected to play on Monday. New York can also take solace it likely would have won had kicker Kaare Vedvik not missed a point-after try and a 45-yard field goal. He has since been released, replaced by Sam Ficken.

The Jets will not have starting quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday due to him contracting mono, but while Darnold is 4-10 as a starter in his career, new No. 1 Trevor Siemian is more experienced and has a 13-11 record, all games played with the Denver Broncos. The Jets also have a couple of betting trends working for them here. They have covered five of the past six against Cleveland. The Browns, meanwhile, are 2-6 ATS in their past Monday games and they have won just two of their past 27 road games straight up.

