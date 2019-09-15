Browns vs. Jets odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 79-49 run

Week 2 of the NFL season concludes on Monday Night Football with a pair of teams coming off disappointing losses for very different reasons as the Cleveland Browns visit the New York Jets. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. While neither team can afford to drop to 0-2, the bigger story lines for this game are Odell Beckham Jr.'s return to New York City and the Jets being without starting quarterback Sam Darnold due to mono. The Giants traded Beckham to Cleveland in an offseason blockbuster, and OBJ will return to his former stadium for the first time, albeit against the Jets. Cleveland is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Jets odds, a large jump from an open of -2.5 due to Darnold being ruled out, while the over-under for total points is 45. Before making any Browns vs. Jets picks of your own, see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the favorite has covered the past nine games in the Browns vs. Jets series. Last season in Week 3, also a prime-time game, Cleveland was a 21-17 home winner over New York to snap the Browns' 19-game overall losing streak. That was the NFL's second-longest losing streak since the 1970 merger.

Tyrod Taylor was the Browns' starting quarterback that night, but it was then-rookie Baker Mayfield who saved the day. He came off the bench late in the first half with his team down 14-0 and completed 17-of-23 for 201 yards. Mayfield would be the team's starting quarterback from that point forward. Carlos Hyde won it with a one-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes remaining.

But just because Cleveland is favored doesn't mean it will cover the Jets vs. Browns spread on Monday Night Football.

Going by Week 1 performances this year, the Jets looked much better than the Browns. The Jets blew a 16-0 third-quarter lead and lost 17-16 at home to the Buffalo Bills. However, New York's defense forced four turnovers and scored twice, a C.J. Mosley 17-yard interception return for a touchdown and a Jordan Jenkins safety.

On offense, former Steelers Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell lived up to the billing against Buffalo with 92 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown. The Jets would have won the game if not for a missed point-after try and 45-yard field goal from Kaare Vedvik, who is now an ex-Jets kicker. While New York will be without Darnold, backup Trevor Siemian has a much better career record as a starter (13-11) in the league than Darnold (4-10). In fact, Darnold struggled mightily in that loss to Cleveland last year as well and had two interceptions. Bell is officially questionable with a shoulder injury, but is expected to play.

