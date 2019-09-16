Browns vs. Jets odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 79-49 run

Superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns to the New York City area as an opposing player for the first time on Monday night to conclude Week 2 of the NFL season as the Cleveland Browns visit the New York Jets. This Monday Night Football kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Beckham Jr. starred his first five years in the league with the other tenant of MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants. They traded him to Cleveland in an offseason blockbuster. Beckham surely will want to have a monster game in his return to the nation's largest media market. Cleveland is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Jets odds, while the over-under for total points is 45. Before making any Browns vs. Jets picks of your own, be sure to check out the Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Cleveland was arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL in Week 1 as the Browns, supposed Super Bowl contenders, were dominated in a 43-13 home loss to the Tennessee Titans. Baker Mayfield threw three interceptions in the final 15 minutes. The good news is that the Browns can't possibly play any worse and going on the road and away from all the hometown media and distractions can be a positive.

In addition, Cleveland has covered the spread in six of its past eight games following an ATS loss. The Browns also are 5-2 ATS in their past seven games following a defeat of at least 14 points. That the Browns are favored Monday is a huge positive regarding trends in this series as the favorite has covered the past nine in the series -- including Cleveland at home early last season.

But just because Cleveland is favored doesn't mean it will cover the Jets vs. Browns spread on Monday Night Football.

Going by Week 1 performances this year, the Jets looked much better than the Browns. The Jets blew a 16-0 third-quarter lead and lost 17-16 at home to the Buffalo Bills. However, New York's defense forced four turnovers and scored twice, a C.J. Mosley 17-yard interception return for a touchdown and a Jordan Jenkins safety.

On offense, former Steelers Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell lived up to the billing against Buffalo with 92 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown. The Jets would have won the game if not for a missed point-after try and 45-yard field goal from Kaare Vedvik, who is now an ex-Jets kicker. Bell (shoulder), however, is listed as questionable for this Monday Night Football matchup.

While New York will be without Darnold, backup Trevor Siemian has a much better career record as a starter (13-11) in the league than Darnold (4-10). In fact, Darnold struggled mightily in that loss to Cleveland last year as well and had two interceptions.

