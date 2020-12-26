The New York Jets will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are 1-13 overall and 0-7 at home, while Cleveland is 10-4 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Browns can clinch a playoff berth this week with a win and losses by the Ravens, Dolphins or Colts. The Jets won their first game of the season and their first since Week 17 of the 2019 season last week.

Cleveland is favored by 10 points in the latest Jets vs. Browns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 47.5.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Browns vs. Jets:

Jets vs. Browns spread: Jets +10

Jets vs. Browns over-under: 47.5 points

Jets vs. Browns money line: New York +400 Cleveland -500

What you need to know about the Jets

The Jets finally scored a win this past Sunday, shocking the Rams on the road, 23-20. Ty Johnson had 55 scrimmage yards and his first career TD catch last week. He has 50-plus scrimmage yards and a TD in two of his past three games. Frank Gore rushed for 59 yards and a TD last week, his 240th career game, surpassing Lorenzo Neal for the most games played by running back/fullback in NFL history.

He has 606 rushing yards this season, his 16th season with 500-plus rushing yards, the most in NFL history. Gore ranks third in NFL history with 15,952 rush yards and fourth with 19,932 scrimmage yards.

Jamison Crowder had six catches for a team-high 66 yards last week. He has five-plus catches in two of his past three games. Crowder has a TD catch in three of his past four home games. Quinnen Williams had a sack last week and has a sack in three of his past four games. Williams has a sack in his past three home games. Bryce Hall had his first career interception last week.

What you need to know about the Browns

Meanwhile, Cleveland eased past the New York Giants for its fifth win in six games this past Sunday, 20-6. Baker Mayfield completed 27 of 32 passes for 297 yards and two TDs vs. zero INTs for a 126.2 rating last week. He has two-plus TD passes in his last four games. Mayfield has passed for 1,186 yards (296.5 per game) and 13 TDs vs. one INT for a 138.2 rating in his past four games on the road. He passed for 325 yards with a TD vs. one INT in the last meeting with the Jets, a 23-3 Cleveland win on September 16, 2019.

Nick Chubb rushed for 50 yards and a career-high 10th TD of the season last week. He has rushed for a TD in four consecutive games. Chubb has 100-plus scrimmage yards in five of his past six games. He had 98 scrimmage yards and a rushing TD in the last meeting with the Jets. Jarvis Landry had seven catches for 61 yards and a TD last week. He has five-plus catches in his past four games. Landry has a TD catch in his past three road games.

