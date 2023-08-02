The NFL preseason gets underway when the Cleveland Browns take on the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. Cleveland had another disappointing season in 2022, finishing last in the AFC North with a 7-10 record and missing the playoffs for the 19th time in 20 years. The Jets saw their postseason drought reach 12 seasons after they lost their final six games to finish at 7-10 and last in the AFC East.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 31.5. Before making any Jets vs. Browns picks or 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game predictions, you need to hear what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say.

Over the past seven years, White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, has gone 376-290-24 in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. He also is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert, going 535-450-30 on his against-the-spread NFL picks from 2017-22, returning $3,532 to $100 players. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he has locked in on Browns vs. Jets and released a confident against-the-spread pick. You can head to SportsLine now to see White's pick. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Jets vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Jets spread: Cleveland -2.5

Browns vs. Jets over/under: 31.5 points

Browns vs. Jets money line: Cleveland -135, New York +115

CLE: Browns won their first four preseason games under head coach Kevin Stefanski before losing their last two

NYJ: Jets are 5-0-1 in the preseason under head coach Robert Saleh

Browns vs. Jets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Browns can cover

There's a chance Deshaun Watson won't play, so Dorian Thompson-Robinson is expected to see plenty of action in Cleveland's preseason opener. The 23-year-old was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft following a strong fifth season at UCLA. Thompson-Robinson started all 13 games for the Bruins last year, completing 266-of-382 pass attempts for 3,169 yards with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond also should receive some time under center against New York. Dobbs began last season with Cleveland, but was released when Watson returned from his 11-game suspension and ultimately wound up in Tennessee, where he threw for 411 yards with two TDs and a pair of interceptions in two games. After going 2-of-3 for five yards in one game for Minnesota as a rookie, Mond spent all of 2022 on the Browns' roster but did not see the field. See picks at SportsLine.

Why the Jets can cover

New York fans will have to wait for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to make his Jets debut since Saleh announced Zach Wilson will start on Thursday. Wilson's professional career has not gone as expected after he was taken with the second overall pick of the 2021 draft. Injuries and poor play plagued the 23-year-old over his first two seasons, prompting the team to pursue and acquire Rodgers during the offseason.

Wilson, who has thrown for 4,022 yards with 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 22 NFL games, will look to regain confidence in New York's preseason opener. With Wilson expected to be the team's No. 2 quarterback, Tim Boyle and Chris Streveler should see playing time on Thursday as they battle it out for the third-string job. Boyle has made 17 appearances in with three teams over four seasons, playing in one contest with Chicago last year, while Streveler saw action in two games for the Jets in 2022 after spending the previous two campaigns with Arizona. See picks at SportsLine.

How to make Browns vs. Jets picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Over on the point total, he has also discovered a crucial x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is and which side to back at SportsLine.



Who wins Jets vs. Browns in the NFL Hall of Fame Game 2023, and what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Jets spread you should jump on, all from the top NFL expert who's brought in more than $3,500, and find out.