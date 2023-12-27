Despite featuring their fourth starting quarterback, the Cleveland Browns are well positioned to make the 2024 NFL Playoffs. They'll look to continue a three-game winning streak against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 17. Cleveland is 10-5 on the season and the passing game has been able to move the ball at will since veteran Joe Flacco took over as the starter. Amari Cooper set a franchise record with 265 receiving yards last week, and the latest Jets vs. Browns NFL player props list Cooper's over/under for receiving yards at 56.5. Cooper has comfortably surpassed that total in his last three games with Flacco at the helm, so should you add the over to your TNF same-game parlays or are there better NFL player props to target? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 17 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Browns vs. Jets NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents' defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, the AI PickBot has hit a whopping 672 4.5- and 5-star prop picks.

Top NFL player prop bets for Browns vs. Jets

After analyzing Jets vs. Browns and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco goes over 1.5 passing touchdowns. It projects that Flacco throws 2.5 touchdown passes on average and rates the over as one of its five-star plays for Thursday Night Football in Week 187.

A former Super Bowl MVP with the Ravens, Flacco was signed to the practice squad in late-November after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Two weeks later, he was elevated to the main roster and named the starter ahead of a Week 13 matchup against the Rams.

He threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns in that contest and has thrown for at least 300 yards and multiple touchdowns in each of the three games since his Browns debut as well. Flacco should also be playing with a chip on his shoulder after opening the 2022 season as the Jets' starter before getting benched in favor of Zach Wilson. See more NFL props here.

