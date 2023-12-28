Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season will begin with the Cleveland Browns (10-5) hosting the New York Jets (6-9) on Thursday Night Football. Both franchises have started four different quarterbacks this season and this matchup will be an unexpected duel between Joe Flacco and Trevor Siemian. Flacco has the Browns on a three-game winning streak while the Jets survived a comeback surge from the Commanders in Siemian's first start of the season last week. Now both will be challenged by elite defenses, but how should you approach their markets as you play NFL player props on Thursday? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 17 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Browns vs. Jets NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

After analyzing Jets vs. Browns and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Cleveland quarterback Joe Flacco goes over 1.5 passing touchdowns. The 38-year-old spent 11 years as the starter in Baltimore, where he won Super Bowl 47 MVP honors and threw for 38,245 yards and 212 touchdown passes.

In the five years since leaving Baltimore, he's spent time with the Broncos, Jets and Eagles, but he seems to have found an unlikely fit in Cleveland. Flacco was signed in late November and made his first start in Week 13 against the Rams. In the four games since, he's thrown for at least two touchdowns in every game and is averaging 326.8 yards per game.

Protecting the ball has been an issue at times (seven interceptions and two fumbles) but Flacco has helped make the Cleveland offense look formidable. After spending three years as the on-again, off-again starter for the Jets, Flacco should be motivated to put on another big performance. That's a big reason why the AI PickBot is predicting he throws for 2.5 touchdowns on average and rates the over as a five-star play. See more NFL props here.

