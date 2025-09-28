The Detroit Lions will host the Cleveland Browns in what promises to be an intriguing Week 4 NFL matchup. Joe Flacco and the visiting Browns (1-2) are on the wrong side of .500, but their defense has impressed, especially in a 13-10 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. They will take on a Lions side (2-1) that is coming off of a massive 38-30 win against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff from Ford Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 10-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Lions odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Lions are -595 money line favorites (risk $595 to win $100), while the Browns are +426 underdogs. Before making any Lions vs. Browns picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Lions vs. Browns

Where to watch Browns vs. Lions on Sunday

When: Sunday, Sept. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Lions vs. Browns betting preview

Odds: Lions -10, over/under 44.5

Cleveland's defense leads the league with 204.3 total yards allowed per game and just 57.0 rushing yards allowed. It has held two of their past three opposing quarterbacks to under 200 passing yards -- Lamar Jackson is the exception in a 41-17 Browns loss to the Ravens -- which has helped balance out Cleveland's own mediocre passing game. There is hope on the ground, however, as rookie running back Quinshon Judkins exploded for 94 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. He is averaging 77.5 yards per game to start off his professional career.



Meanwhile, the Lions have a running back duo in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery that combined for 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Baltimore on Monday night. Jared Goff continues to keep the passing game alive and is averaging 253.7 yards per game with seven touchdowns. Detroit's defense isn't quite as impressive, allowing 26.0 points per game, but the offense is potent enough to overshadow that.

Model's Browns vs. Lions prediction, picks

Both teams are 2-1-0 ATS on the season, with Cleveland going 0-1-0 ATS on the road while Detroit has covered the spread at home. Judkins's evolution and the Browns' defense can make this game interesting, but the SportsLine model is leaning on the Lions' offense to emerge victorious. It projects Detroit will cover the spread in 67% of simulations.

Want more Week 4 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 4 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.