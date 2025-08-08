Two teams looking to improve on their dismal 2024 seasons square off in NFL preseason action as Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers host Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns on Friday. The Panthers got off to a rough start last season, winning just one of their first eight games and ending 2024 tied for worst in the NFC South with a 5-12 record. The Browns also struggled, losing six straight to end their 2024 campaign 3-14.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 7 p.m. ET. Carolina is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Panthers vs. Browns odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 32.5.

Hartstein is 967-821 all-time on NFL sides and props (plus 13.8 units) at SportsLine including 593-518 ATS, and cashed all five of his 2024 NFL futures plays (plus 5.35 units). He is 25-12 (+1177) on his last 37 picks in Panthers games, consistently beating the NFL odds.

Here are Larry Hartstein's best bets for Panthers vs. Browns on Friday:

Browns +6.5 (-115)

Over 32.5 (-108)

Shedeur Sanders first pass to be a completion (-175)

Panthers head coach Dave Canales plans to play a bevy of starters in Friday's game, which means Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and the first-time o-line should make an appearance. While this shows Carolina's effort to take preseason games seriously this year, the expert notes the starters aren't expected to play more than 12 snaps. Hartstein doesn't believe that is enough playing time to justify the large spread in favor of the Panthers, especially with how good Shedeur Sanders has been in practice this week.



Over 32.5 (-108)

"Carolina should start fast as its first-team offense faces Cleveland's backups," Hartstein said. "The Panthers also will be in good hands when Young departs, with veteran Andy Dalton coming on. On the other side, look for the Browns to score at least 14 thanks to Sanders and explosive rookies like running back Dylan Sampson and tight end Harold Fannin Jr."



Shedeur Sanders first pass to be a completion (-175)

Hartstein notes that both the Browns and Baltimore Ravens praised the rookie QB after joint practices leading up to Friday's preseason game. This could give him a good foundation for a strong start, especially against a banged-up Panthers defense.



"Whether you agree or disagree with where he was drafted, it's clear Sanders will not be overwhelmed by this moment," Hartstein said. "Look for Kevin Stefanski to get Sanders off to a strong start by calling a short, safe route he can complete easily."



