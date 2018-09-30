Browns vs. Raiders odds: Picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 17-4 on Oakland, Cleveland games

The upstart Cleveland Browns seek their second straight win on Sunday when they visit the struggling Oakland Raiders. The Raiders are 2.5-point sportsbook favorites, down from an opener of -3 at most outlets. The over-under for total points scored has taken a slight dip to 44 after opening at 44.5. It's a nail-biter on the money line too. The Browns are +115 to win outright (risk $100 to win $115), while the Raiders are -135 (risk $135 to win $100). Cleveland is looking to build on momentum stemming from a breakthrough win against the Jets in Week 3, while the Raiders are in search of their first win of the season. Before you make any Browns vs. Raiders picks, check out what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney is a national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times. He is also one of SportsLine's most successful handicappers in every sport. Tierney specializes in the NFL, and he is off to another hot start with his against the spread picks for SportsLine members. In fact, he's winning them at an amazing 70 percent clip.

What's more, he's looking to build on an incredible record when it comes to these clubs. Over the past two seasons, Tierney boasts a record of 17-4 in games involving either the Browns or Raiders. Just last week, Tierney advised SportsLine members to support the moribund Browns, who went winless last season, against the Jets. Rookie Baker Mayfield came off the bench to lead Cleveland to a 21-17 victory, their first in 635 days, and those who followed Tierney's selection cashed in another winner.

Tierney knows the Browns furthered their reputation as lovable losers with their appearance on "Hard Knocks," the HBO documentary that followed the team's travails through training camp. Baker Mayfield emerged as the protagonist, and the top overall draft pick from Oklahoma compelled viewers with his skills on the field and his accompanying swagger. The Heisman Trophy winner played well in the preseason, but coach Hue Jackson went with veteran Tyrod Taylor to start the opener.

Taylor played fairly well in the first two games, but couldn't get anything going in the first half against the Jets last week. Quickly trailing 14-0, the Browns turned to Mayfield for his much-anticipated pro debut. Mayfield didn't disappoint, leading two late touchdown drives to complete the comeback and ensure the Browns wouldn't go winless in consecutive seasons. The Browns have covered the spread in all three games this season.

Even so, there's no guarantee they can continue their momentum and cover against a Raiders club that is hoping to make a breakthrough of its own as it enters a new era.

The Raiders (0-3) are winless in the first year of their second stint under Jon Gruden, who signed a $100 million contract to return to coaching following nearly a decade away from the game. Oakland's defense was impacted by the late trade of star linebacker Khalil Mack to Chicago and the offense has a shortage of explosive playmakers.

Still, the Raiders are a couple tough breaks away from being 2-1. They dominated most of the way against Denver before a late defensive letdown allowed the Broncos to set up the game-winning field goal in their 20-19 victory.

Last week against the Dolphins, Oakland similarly controlled the action most of the way, but the Raiders were felled by two turnovers and a defense that gave up two long scoring plays. The Dolphins managed a 28-20 win despite being out-gained 434-373 in total yardage and losing the time of possession battle by a 17-minute margin.

