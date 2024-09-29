Two teams desperate to get back in the win column face off in Week 4 NFL action as Gardner Minshew and the Las Vegas Raiders host Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns on CBS and Paramount+. The Raiders were riding high after their upset win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, but now they must aim to bounce back after an embarrassing Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers without Davante Adams or Maxx Crosby. The Browns are also coming off a disappointing loss, suffering a 21-15 defeat to the New York Giants. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Browns are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Browns odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 36.5.

How to watch Browns vs. Raiders

Raiders vs. Browns date: Sunday, Sept. 29

Raiders vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Raiders vs. Browns streaming: Paramount+

Week 4 NFL picks for Browns vs. Raiders

For Raiders vs. Browns, the model is backing Las Vegas to cover the spread. The home team will be missing two of their best players in Adams and Crosby, but should still be very motivated after head coach Antonio Pierce put them on blast for under-performing against Carolina. The heat is turned up extra high on Minshew after he was benched in the fourth quarter of that game, and he will have to make an early connection with rookie tight end Brock Bowers in order to have success against Cleveland's 14th-ranked pass defense.

As for Watson, his inconsistency continues to make it difficult for the Browns to win games. Cleveland's defense hasn't quite found the same effectiveness it had last season either, even against a lowly Giants offense. This game could be a close one, but the model has Las Vegas covering the narrow spread at home. You may be able to stream the game here.

