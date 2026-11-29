No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will make his first prime-time start this Sunday night, as his Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) travel to take on the Cleveland Browns (6-4). The Raiders are coming off a 38-24 loss to the Denver Broncos, while the Browns are fresh off their bye week.

This matchup features the two teams with the worst records in the NFL since the Browns returned as a franchise in 1999. However, both clubs have reasons for optimism. The Raiders have a prospective face of the franchise in Mendoza, while the Browns are firmly in position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2023. According to CBS Sports Forecasting & Projections, Cleveland has a 70% chance to make the postseason, and an 11.1% chance to steal the AFC North.

Let's break down this prime-time AFC matchup. First, here's how you can watch "Sunday Night Football" this week.

Credit to CBS Sports Research

Where to watch Browns vs. Raiders

Date: Sunday, Nov. 29 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland)

TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Browns -4.5, O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Browns vs. Raiders: need to know

This game was flexed: This matchup was originally scheduled to be played at 1 p.m., but the league made the decision to move it to prime time earlier this month. Which game did the NFL flex out of "Sunday Night Football?" New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers. That matchup will feature Tommy DeVito vs. DJ Uiagalelei, so the league probably made the right decision.

Raiders' defense has struggled: The Raiders have allowed 34.1 points per game over their past eight contests after allowing just 18.0 points per game during their 3-0 start. Vegas has allowed 30 points in seven of its past eight games! Only two other teams in the Super Bowl era have done that: The 2011 Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 2008 Detroit Lions.

Cleveland's clutch factor: The Browns are the first team in NFL history to have their first six wins each come by four or fewer points. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has registered six game-winning drives. That's tied for the most in a quarterback's first 10 games of a season since 1950.

Another tough test for Mendoza: Fernando Mendoza became the first rookie quarterback to face both of the previous season's No. 1 seeds in his first two career starts. Maybe the Browns defense isn't as stout as the Seattle Seahawks, but it's still great against the pass. Cleveland has gone 55 straight games without allowing a 300-yard passer. Last week in Denver, Mendoza threw for 267 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Keep an eye on Harold Fannin Jr.: The Browns have found a star tight end in Harold Fannin Jr. The second-year pass-catcher has reached at least 91 yards receiving in three out of his last four games -- including a 10-catch, 154-yard explosion against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8. Fannin's 378 receiving yards are the second-most by a Browns tight end in a four-game span, trailing only Ozzie Newsome, who racked up 419 yards during a four-game stretch in 1984.

Browns vs. Raiders prediction

The Browns haven't won a game by five or more points since last year. That gives me some optimism that Vegas can cover a spread I think is just a hair too big. The Browns are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games following a bye week, while No. 1 overall pick rookie quarterbacks are an impressive 5-1 against the spread in road prime-time games over the last decade. I'll take the Browns to win, but the Raiders to cover five points. Pick: Browns 24-20 over Raiders (+4.5)