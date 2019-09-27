Browns vs. Ravens odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for an AFC North battle as the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns square off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Baltimore is 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while Cleveland is 1-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. Cleveland's offense has struggled mightily out of the gate, averaging just 16.3 points per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL. Baltimore, meanwhile, enters Sunday's showdown with the NFL's most potent offense, averaging 36.7 points per game. The Ravens are favored by seven-points in the latest Browns vs. Ravens odds, while the over-under is set at 45. Before you make any Browns vs. Ravens picks and NFL predictions for Week 4, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows the Browns were close, but not close enough last week as they fell 20-13 to the Rams. A silver lining for the Browns was the play of running back Nick Chubb, who racked up 96 yards on the ground, while catching four passes for another 35 yards. However, Chubb's dominant display fell short when Baker Mayfield threw a fourth-quarter interception in the end zone on a pass intended for wide receiver Damion Ratley.

Baltimore, meanwhile, is coming off a disappointing 33-28 loss on the road against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Ravens can take away some positives from their first loss of the season. Running back Mark Ingram finished with 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs, while quarterback Lamar Jackson also scored a rushing touchdown.

The Ravens have also been able to take care of the ball when passing this season. In fact, Jackson has yet to throw a single interception this season, while Mayfield enters Sunday's AFC North battle having thrown five, which is the second most in the NFL.

