The Baltimore Ravens will try to rebound when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Injuries caught up to the Ravens in Week 3 as they fell in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts, 22-19. Meanwhile, the Browns are coming off of a dominant 23-7 win against the Tennessee Titans, but could have injury troubles of their own in Week 4 with quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder0 questionable to play. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Browns are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Ravens odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points is 38.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

How to watch Ravens vs. Browns

Browns vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Browns vs. Ravens time: 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Ravens TV channel: CBS

Browns vs. Ravens streaming: Paramount+

Week 4 NFL picks for Ravens vs. Browns

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Ravens game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 167-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 21-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Browns vs. Ravens, the model is picking Cleveland to cover the spread. The line for this AFC North showdown has changed throughout the week because of injuries to both teams, and the Browns are at risk of being without Watson due to a shoulder injury. That said, Cleveland still has one of the best defenses in the league. That could spell trouble for a Ravens offense that is banged up early in the season.

Lamar Jackson has done his best to back Gus Edwards up in the run game, but injuries tp Baltimore's receiving corps leaves him with very few weapons downfield. He will be heavily tested against the NFL's premier pass rush. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.