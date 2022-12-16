The Cleveland Browns will try to play the role of spoiler when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in a key AFC North showdown on Saturday. The Ravens (9-4), who are tied for first in the division with the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, have won two in a row. Baltimore is looking for its first AFC North title in three years. The Browns (5-8) are tied for third in the division with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A win will keep Cleveland's faint playoff hopes alive, while a loss all but ends its chance for the NFL playoff picture. The Ravens lead the all-time regular-season series 35-12.

Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a three-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Browns:

Ravens vs. Browns spread: Cleveland -3

Ravens vs. Browns over/under: 38 points

Ravens vs. Browns money line: Ravens +130, Browns -155

BAL: Ravens are 12-3 against the spread in their last 15 games in December

CLE: Browns are 4-0 ATS in their last four Saturday games

Why the Browns can cover

As quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to round into form, Cleveland will continue to rely on running back Nick Chubb. In 13 games played, Chubb has carried 231 times for 1,153 yards (5.0 average) and 12 touchdowns. He has 12 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 41 yards, and has converted 51 first downs. Chubb has surpassed the 100-yard mark six times, including a season-high 141 on 22 carries in the 26-24 season-opening victory at Carolina on Sept. 11.

Also helping power the offense is wide receiver Amari Cooper, who has a team-high 63 receptions for 874 yards (13.9 average) and seven touchdowns. He has 12 explosive plays, including a season long of 55 yards, and 48 first-down conversions. Cooper had eight catches for 113 yards (14.1 average) and two touchdowns in a 31-23 loss to Buffalo on Nov. 20. His best game was a five-catch, 131-yard and one touchdown effort in a 32-13 win over the Bengals on Oct. 31. See which team to pick here.

Why the Ravens can cover

Despite that, the Browns are not a lock to cover the Ravens vs. Browns spread. That's because Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins is coming off a monster game that saw him carry 15 times for 120 yards (8.0 average) and a score in the team's 16-14 win at Pittsburgh last Sunday. Although he has missed time, Dobbins has carried 50 times for 243 yards (4.9 average) and two touchdowns this season. He has one big play of 22 yards and has converted 15 first downs.

Defensively, linebacker Patrick Queen sets the tone. He leads the team in tackles with 91, including 66 solo, with four sacks and eight tackles for loss. He has also forced one fumble. He has five pass breakups and two interceptions. Queen dominated the Browns in the last meeting, making 11 tackles, including seven solo, with one sack and two stuffs. See which team to pick here.

