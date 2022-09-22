Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-1; Cleveland 1-1

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers won both of their matches against the Cleveland Browns last season (15-10 and 26-14) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Pittsburgh and Cleveland will face off in an AFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium. The odds don't look promising for the Steelers, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Pittsburgh was close but no cigar this past Sunday as they fell 17-14 to the New England Patriots. QB Mitchell Trubisky had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with only 5.09 yards per passing attempt.

Speaking of close games: Cleveland missed a PAT kick in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets this past Sunday, and it came back to haunt them. Cleveland had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it as the team lost 31-30 to New York. The matchup was a 14-14 toss-up at halftime, but the Browns were outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of RB Nick Chubb, who punched in three rushing touchdowns.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio Online streaming: Amazon Prime Video



Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Browns are a 4.5-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Browns as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Pittsburgh have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Cleveland.