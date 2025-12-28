Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Browns vs. Steelers live updates: Can Pittsburgh clinch AFC North or will Cleveland play spoiler?

Myles Garrett can break the NFL single-season sack record

By
1 min read

CLEVELAND -- Led by a tough defense and some good throws by Shedeur Sanders, the Cleveland Browns took a surprising 10-6 halftime lead over a Pittsburgh Steelers team that needs a win in order to avoid a winner-take-all showdown next week with the Baltimore Ravens. 

The Browns took an early 10-0 lead after Shedeur Sanders capped off Cleveland's second drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Harold Fannin, who was injured on the play. Sanders, who went 12 of 17 for 164 yards in the first half, completed five passes to Jerry Jeudy, who racked up 54 receiving yards. 

Ahead 10-3 in the second quarter, Sanders made his first big mistake when he threw a pass right to Steelers rookie linebacker Jack Sawyer in the flat. Cleveland's defense, however, didn't allow Pittsburgh's to capitalize on the pick after forcing a turnover on downs. 

The Steelers did end the half with a scoring drive that ended with a 40-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. The score was set up by five completions by Aaron Rodgers, who was just 9 of 17 for 72 yards in the game's first 30 minutes. Rodgers -- who is playing without No. 1 wideout DK Metcalf -- was not sacked in the first half by Myles Garrett, who is one sack away from setting the NFL's single-season sack record. 

Which team will come out on top today? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing highlights, updates and analysis throughout the second half. 

Updating Live
(34)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Highsmith gets to Sanders

Alex Highsmith continues to be a constant force in the Browns' backfield. Just sacked Sanders, who was trying to take off on a run on the opposite side of the field. 

Highsmith's second sack of the day helped lead to the Browns' first drive of the second half ending in a punt. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 7:49 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:49 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Sanders beats Steelers blitz for another first down

Cleveland's offense on the move as Sanders hits Cannella for a first down. Sanders completed the pass despite getting hit by a blitzing Patrick Queen. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 7:47 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:47 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Late flag against Cam Heyward

Heyward gets 15 yards for roughing the passer. He slammed Sanders to the ground in the end zone. Instead of third-and-14, it's first-and-10 on the Browns' 25. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 7:44 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:44 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rodgers off the mark on third down

Rodgers avoided Myles Garrett, but unable to hook up with Adam Thielen on a low percentage pass over the middle as the Steelers have to punt on on their first drive of the half. 

Really don't understand the Steelers' logic on offense. They're having success on the ground but continue to try to get Rodgers going in the passing game. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 7:39 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:39 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Halftime stats

Score: Browns, 10-6
Total yards: Browns, 210-145
First downs: Browns, 9-6
Third down: Browns 3-6, Steelers 2-8
Fourth down: Both teams 0-1
TOP: Browns 16:41

Sanders: 12-17, 164 yards, TD, INT, 1 sack
Rodgers: 9-17, 72 yards, 0 TD, 0 sack
Browns: 47 yards on 12 carries
Steelers: 73 yards on 12 carries
Warren: 35 yards on 6 carries
Gainwell: 3 catches for 12 yards 
Jerry Jeudy: 54 yards on 5 catches 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 7:31 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:31 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers get FG just before the half

Five completions by Rodgers set up Chris Boswell's 40-yard FG just before the half, making it a 10-6 Browns lead at halftime. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 7:20 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:20 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers in two minute mode

Steelers moving quick with time running out in the first half. Rodgers hits Gainwell on a short throw to midfield with 34 seconds left. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 7:15 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Sanders almost throws second pick

On his very next pass attempt after the pick, Sanders is nearly picked off by Nick Herbig. Had Herbig hung onto the ball, it would have been a sure pick-six. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 7:08 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:08 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rodgers comes up empty on fourth down

Rodgers tries a very surprising deep shot to Scotty Miller on fourth-and-1 on the Browns' 22-yard-line. Really confusing call. Rodgers hasn't been effective outside and the running game has been solid. 

Big stand for the Browns, who don't allow any points off of the Sawyer pick. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 7:05 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:05 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers facing a fourth-and-1

Rodgers appeared to get the first down on a QB slide, but officials determined that he ended up a yard short of the first. Huge play coming up for the Steelers, who are trying to capitalize off of Sawyer's pick. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 7:04 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Sawyer picks off Sanders

Sanders was hit as he was throwing the ball, and his outside pass is picked off by fellow rookie Jack Sawyer. Huge play for a Steelers team that needed something. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 7:02 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 2:02 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Sanders chewing Steelers up

Sanders hits Isaiah Bond over the middle for 16 yards as the Browns' offense is on the move again. 

Unrelated, but the sun has come out in Cleveland. What initially was expected to be a gray, rainy day is nice at the moment. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:59 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:59 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers punt again

DK Metcalf's absence was really felt on that drive. 

MVS and Rodgers unable to connect on a fade route to the far side. On third down, Rodgers tried to hit Adam Thielen on a back shoulder fade far side, but Theilen can't hang onto the ball. 

It's clear the Steelers need to double down on running the ball. They've had success on the ground, but it's clear they don't want to give up on the passing game just yet. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:54 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:54 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns miss on fourth down

Browns go for it on fourth down, but Sanders' pass for Sam Cannella falls incomplete. Highsmith finally got to Sanders a few plays earlier, which contributed to the Browns' driving ending without points. 

Jeudy was one-on-one with Porter on that fourth down throw, but based on how quick Sanders threw it to Canella, Jeudy wasn't really an option. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:49 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:49 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jeudy gives Browns another first down

Jerry Jeudy is picking on Asante Samuel, who is playing more today because of Brandin Echols' injury. Look for Joey Porter Jr. to start lining up more on Jeudy. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:43 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:43 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers get on the board

Chris Boswell's 44-yard field goal makes it a 10-3 game early in the second quarter. Kenny Gainwell dropped a short pass on third-and-long. 

Steelers have come out flat today on both sides of the ball. It's early, but it seems like this upcoming drive is a big one for both teams. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:40 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:40 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

End of 1: Browns 10, Steelers 0

Steelers will face a third-and-14 on the Browns' 23-yard-line when the second quarter begins. Former Steelers first round pick Devin Bush blew up a short pass for Kenny Gainwell on the final play of the quarter. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:38 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:38 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Heyward runs for 29 yards

Connor Heyward goes around for a 29-yard scamper as the Steelers are now in scoring range. Steelers have found their rhythm on this drive after going three and out on their opening drive. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:34 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Penalty extends Steelers second drive

Taunting penalty against Rayshawn Jenkins gives the Steelers 15 yards and a first down. This after the Steelers were flagged for a questionable OPI against Marquez Valdes-Scantling. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:31 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:31 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Fannin injured after making incredible TD catch

Sanders hits a wide open Harold Fannin for a 28-yard TD with 5:11 left in the quarter. Browns extend lead to 10-0. 

Great catch by Fannin, who sustained an injury after catching a touchdown pass. Good throw by Sanders but a better play by Fannin, who adjusted to the throw before catching it and reaching pay dirt. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:23 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Sanders goes deep

Once again, Sanders is able to shake off Highsmith and hits Cedric Tillman for a 42-yard gain down the far sideline. Browns once again in scoring range. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:19 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:19 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers quickly go three and out

Three runs by the Steelers gain just eight yards, as Garrett didn't have a chance to get the sack record on the first drive. Jaylen Warren gained five yards on first down, but he and Kenny Gainwell combined for just three yards on their next two carries. Conservative start for Pittsburgh's offense, playing without DK Metcalf. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:15 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:15 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns get on the board

A 50-yard FG gives the Browns an early 3-0 lead. Sanders was 3 of 5 for 31 yards on the nine-play, 41-yard drive. But the Browns struggled to run the ball, which led to Cleveland them settling for three. 

Sanders took what the defense gave him on third-and-6 as he hit Harold Fannin in the flat. But Fannin was clobbered immediately by Chuck Chark for a small gain. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:09 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:09 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns in scoring range

Sanders hits Jerry Jeudy over the middle for a first down on third-and-7. Jalen Ramsey came in on a blitz but Sanders' quick throw negated his efforts. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:06 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Shedeur makes impressive first completion

Shedeur Sanders shakes Alex Highsmith before making a 19-yard completion for the game's first first down. Nice elusiveness and awareness on the play from Sanders. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:05 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:05 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Browns win toss, to receive

45 degrees at kickoff with no rain and virtually no wind. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 6:01 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 1:01 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers Nation in Cleveland

As noted earlier, this is a considerable number of Steelers fans on hand today. And they made their presence felt as the Steelers took the field prior to kickoff. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 5:53 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 12:53 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers preparing without DK Metcalf

With Metcalf serving a two-game suspension, the Steelers are going to need several players to help fill his void. Specifically, Rodgers mentioned second-year WR Roman Wilson whom he hopes takes advantage of this opportunity. A 2024 third-round pick, Wilson has 12 catches for 166 yards this season. He didn't catch a single pass last year after an injury sustained during training camp derailed his rookie season. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 5:36 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 12:36 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Is today the day for Myles?

Myles Garrett just took the field to a loud ovation and several camera people surrounding him. He has five sacks in Cleveland's last two home games vs. Steelers. Needs just one today to get the single-season sack record. 

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 5:23 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 12:23 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Rodgers takes the field

Aaron Rodgers takes the field for what could possible be the final regular season game of his career. Rodgers still has a cast over his fractured left wrist. 

Lot of cheers when he and some of his teammates took the field for warmups. There are a lot of Steelers fans who made their way to Cleveland.

Bryan DeArdo
December 28, 2025, 5:13 PM
Dec. 28, 2025, 12:13 pm EST
See More
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:14

    Trevor Lawrence Is The Real Deal Start Of The Week

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    NFL Today+ FanDuel Parlay Pick: NFL Week 17

  • Image thumbnail
    2:38

    Week 17 Highlights: Ravens at Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Examining the Road Ahead for The Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Packers Run in to Deep Trouble Attempting to Tackle Derrick Henry

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Derrick Henry Puts the Ravens on His Back to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Impact Of NFC North Title For Bears In Year 1 Of Ben Johnson

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Chargers Miss Out On AFC West After Losing To Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Confidence Level In Steelers To Wrap Up AFC North

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Texans Sound Off After Clinching Playoff Berth

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    Week 17 On-Site Preview: Giants at Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Belfor Player of the Game: Derek Barnett, Jayden Higgins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Bryant McFadden: 'By Default I Have Concerns With The Chargers'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Justin Herbert's Efforts Alone Might Not Be Enough to Get Chargers Through the Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Texans' Offense Finally Steps up to Compliment Defense, but Not in All 4 Quarters

  • Image thumbnail
    2:42

    Week 17 On-Site Preview: Seahawks at Panthers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    Week 17 Highlights: Texans at Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    BREAKING: DE Maxx Crosby to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Ravens Put Playoff Berth On The Line With Snoop Huntley

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Teams Eyeing Malik Willis In Free Agency

See All NFL Videos