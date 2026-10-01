Browns vs. Steelers live updates: AFC North rivals meet on 'Thursday Night Football'

Welcome to our live coverage of tonight's showdown between the Steelers and Browns. Tonight's game is the latest chapter in one of the NFL's longest and most heated rivalries.

This game will also determine first place in the AFC North through the season's first four games. While every team in the North is 2-1, the Steelers are technically in first place as the only team with a divisional win. The Browns (who haven't won a division title since 1989) can leapfrog the Steelers for first in the North with a win tonight.

Cleveland has had Pittsburgh's number on Thursday night. The Browns are 4-0 all-time against the Steelers at home on Thursday night. Cleveland has also won six of its last seven home games against Pittsburgh. The Steelers' last win in Cleveland was during Ben Roethlisberger's final season back in 2021.

The Steelers are hoping to improve their luck in Cleveland with new coach Mike McCarthy, whose 17 wins on Thursday night is an NFL record. Most of the wins came with Aaron Rodgers, who, with a win tonight, can tie Tom Brady for the most Thursday night wins by a starting quarterback.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the evening.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Browns live

When: Thursday, Oct. 1 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 1 | 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: None | Stream: Prime

None | Prime Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Steelers -2.5, O/U 40.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook