Browns vs. Steelers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Browns and Steelers. Here are the results:
Get ready for an AFC North battle as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh is 6-5 overall and 4-2 at home, while Cleveland is 5-6 overall and 2-3 on the road. Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against Pittsburgh and is averaging 124.2 rushing yards per game, the 10th-best mark in the NFL. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is 4-1 in its last five games at home but is averaging just 87.8 rushing yards per game, the eight-worst mark in the league. Cleveland is favored by two-points in the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds, while the Over-Under is set at 39.5. Before entering any Browns vs. Steelers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 13 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 31-20 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 93-63 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Steelers vs. Browns 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Pittsburgh didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with Cincinnati last week, but the Steelers still walked away with a 16-10 win. Wide receiver James Washington filled up the stat sheet, finishing with three catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Washington's 79-yard TD reception in the third quarter. Running back Benny Snell Jr. also had a strong showing against Cincinnati, carrying the ball 21 times for 98 yards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Cleveland and Miami was still a pretty decisive one as Cleveland wrapped it up with a 41-24 victory. The Browns' success was spearheaded by the efforts of wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who caught ten passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, and running back Nick Chubb, who rushed for 106 yards and one score on 21 carries.
So who wins Steelers vs. Browns? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Browns vs. Steelers spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.
-
