The 2021 NFL Playoffs begin this weekend, and the final contest of a six-game slate pits division rivals against one another. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns in a rematch of a Week 17 clash on Sunday. The Browns prevailed in that matchup, earning a trip to the postseason with an 11-5 record. The Steelers finished 12-4, though Pittsburgh lost four of its last five games after a red-hot start.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Steelers as six-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5 in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds. Before you make any Steelers vs. Browns picks and NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 23-13 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 119-77 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Browns vs. Steelers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Browns vs. Steelers:

Browns vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -6

Browns vs. Steelers over-under: 47.5 points

Browns vs. Steelers money line: Steelers -275, Browns +235

CLE: Browns are 3-5 against the spread in road games

PIT: Steelers are 5-3 against the spread in home games

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland has strengths on both sides of the ball, as well as the comfort that Pittsburgh is not playing its best football at the moment. The Browns finished the regular season with the third-best rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 148.4 yards per game on the ground. Cleveland also finished in the top five in yards per carry (4.8) and rushing touchdowns (21).

Defensively, the Browns are stout against the run, finishing eighth and allowing only 108.8 yards per game. Pittsburgh was dead-last in both rushing yards (84.4 per game) and yards per carry (3.6) this season, with the Browns possessing the ability to make the Steelers a one-dimensional offense.

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers finished the season as the No. 3 team in total defense (305.8 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (19.5 points allowed per game), with impressive metrics against the run and pass.

Pittsburgh led the NFL in completion percentage allowed at just 56.7, with top-five marks in passing yards allowed, yards allowed per attempt, passing touchdowns allowed and interceptions. Against the run, the Steelers were also top-10, giving up only 111.4 yards per game. With playmakers at all levels, including the Defensive Player of the Year front-runner in TJ Watt, the Steelers could wreak havoc on Cleveland's offense.

How to make Browns vs. Steelers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, with the Steelers projected to rush for fewer than 100 yards and the Browns projected to throw nearly as many interceptions as touchdowns. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see who to back here.

So who wins Steelers vs. Browns in the NFL Playoffs 2021? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Steelers vs. Browns spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that's 119-77 on NFL picks, and find out.

