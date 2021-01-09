Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns to Heinz Field on Sunday in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The matchup between AFC North rivals is also the final game of Wild Card Weekend, with the winner set to advance to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs 2021. The Steelers enter with a 12-4 record, though Pittsburgh lost to Cleveland last week. The Browns finished the regular season at 11-5, earning their first playoff berth in nearly two decades.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Steelers as six-point home favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.5 in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds. Before you make any Steelers vs. Browns picks and NFL predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Now, here are several NFL betting lines and trends for Browns vs. Steelers:

Browns vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -6

Browns vs. Steelers over-under: 47.5 points

Browns vs. Steelers money line: Steelers -275, Browns +235

CLE: Browns are 3-5 against the spread in road games

PIT: Steelers are 5-3 against the spread in home games

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland has strengths on both sides of the ball, as well as the comfort that Pittsburgh is not playing its best football at the moment. The Browns finished the regular season with the third-best rushing attack in the NFL, averaging 148.4 yards per game on the ground. Cleveland also finished in the top five in yards per carry (4.8) and rushing touchdowns (21).

Defensively, the Browns are stout against the run, finishing eighth and allowing only 108.8 yards per game. Pittsburgh was dead-last in both rushing yards (84.4 per game) and yards per carry (3.6) this season, with the Browns possessing the ability to make the Steelers a one-dimensional offense.

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers are elite at protecting the passer, giving up only 14 sacks during the entire regular season, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger should be well rested after missing Week 17. Pittsburgh is also above-average on third down, converting 42.2 percent of its opportunities, and the Browns are a below-average third down defense at 43.9 percent allowed.

Pittsburgh's passing game features dynamic weapons on the outside, and the Browns can be vulnerable through the air. In fact, Cleveland had a below-average pass defense during the regular season, giving up 247.6 yards per game, which could open the door for Pittsburgh to be more effective when throwing the football.

