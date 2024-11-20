Teams on opposite ends of the AFC North standings will square off when the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. Pittsburgh is coming off an 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens, while Cleveland dropped a 35-14 decision at New Orleans. The Steelers (8-2), who lead the division and are on a five-game winning streak, are 4-1 on the road this season. The Browns (2-8), who are fourth in the AFC North and have lost two in a row, are 1-4 on their home field.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Steelers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 36.5, down six from the opening line. The Steelers are -198 money-line favorites, while the Browns are +164 underdogs. Before making any Steelers vs. Browns picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Browns vs. Steelers spread: Steelers -3.5



Browns vs. Steelers over/under: 36.5 points

Browns vs. Steelers money line: Steelers -198, Browns +164

PIT: Steelers are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games

CLE: Browns are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

Why you should back the Steelers

Pittsburgh is on a roll as veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has recaptured his form from his days in Seattle. He has completed 73 of 121 passes (60.3%) for 942 yards and six touchdowns. He has been picked off twice, but has a rating of 94.4 and has rushed for one score.

Running back Najee Harris powers Pittsburgh's running game. In 10 games, he has carried 175 times for 708 yards (4.0 average) and three touchdowns. He has had six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 36, and has converted 35 first downs. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Browns

Former first-round pick Jameis Winston has completed 89 of 145 passes (61.4%) for 1,047 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions and a 90.8 rating. In last Sunday's loss to the Saints, he completed 30 of 46 passes (65.2%) for 395 yards and two touchdowns. He has thrown for 300 or more yards in two of the past three games.

Veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is among Cleveland's top pass-catchers. In 10 games, Jeudy has 39 receptions for 560 yards (14.4 average) and two touchdowns. He has six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 89, and has 139 yards after the catch and 26 first-down conversions. In Sunday's loss at New Orleans, he caught six passes for 142 yards (23.7 average) and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Steelers vs. Browns picks

