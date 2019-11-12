Browns vs. Steelers prediction: How to watch, live stream AFC North rivalry on 'Thursday Night Football'
The Baltimore Ravens might be leading the AFC North, but all of a sudden, the Pittsburgh Steelers look like potential playoff contenders after winning their fourth straight. And they'll have a chance to gain even more divisional ground on Thursday night, when their rival Cleveland Browns play host to the Week 11 kickoff.
Before we reveal why the Steelers, not the Browns, are set to take another step forward in the North, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:
How to watch
Date: Thursday, Nov. 14 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio)
TV: FOX, NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
SportsLine Odds: Browns -2.5, O/U 40
Preview
The Steelers (5-4) were largely considered dead in the water after starting 0-3 and losing Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury. But they've since won four of their last five, in part because the coaching staff has found different ways each week to utilize second-year signal-caller Mason Rudolph and a young supporting cast of weapons, but mostly because the defense is just absurdly good. Minkah Fitzpatrick has made headlines for his turnovers, but he's just one part of a bigger machine, and as long as Pittsburgh's "D," which is truly steady at every level, stays hungry, the Steelers cannot be overlooked. Even their first three losses, in retrospect, came against playoff-caliber opponents. Their youth on offense is sometimes a question mark, but their grit is real.
The Browns (3-6) have pretty much been the opposite of the Steelers, at least in terms of expectations, this season. After an offseason full of hype (and most of it justified, considering Baker Mayfield looked so poised as a rookie), Cleveland dropped six of its first eight games and put on a clinic for inept coaching, blocking and, well, all-around execution. The Browns finally got back on track Sunday with a win over the Buffalo Bills, in which Mayfield finally appeared at least somewhat at ease, but they've still got major issues at the top of their staff, where Freddie Kitchens looks a step or three behind as a play-caller. When their play-makers click, they can be dangerous, but they've clicked so few times in 2019 that it's hard to get too worked up about a turnaround.
Prediction
The Browns will be in this game. There's no doubt about it. They're at home. Their opponent has to travel on a short week. It's a divisional matchup. And no matter how good the Steelers defense is, some combination of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. is bound to make a splash play or two. If they can also swing a takeaway or two off Rudolph, which is very possible, they'll have a legitimate shot of disrupting Pittsburgh's winning streak.
The Steelers are too gritty and too aggressive to write off, however. Even if Rudolph struggles in prime time, is anyone that confident in Kitchens' plan, with that Browns O-line, against Pittsburgh's pass rush? Mike Tomlin will know what to dial up and when for Thursday night's affair, and it'll thrust his team firmly into the playoff picture down the stretch.
Pick: Steelers
Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions on this game and the rest of Week 11, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.
