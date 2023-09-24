An AFC showdown will take place on Sunday when the Tennessee Titans visit the Cleveland Browns on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams are 1-1 to start the season after Tennessee picked up its first win in Week 2, while Cleveland fell to the Steelers last Sunday after beating the Ravens in Week 1. The Browns also lost starting running back Nick Chubb (knee) for the season in that loss to Pittsburgh. You may be able to stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland is the 3.5-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Titans odds from the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points is 38. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Titans vs. Browns

Browns vs. Titans date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Browns vs. Titans time: 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Week 3 NFL picks for Browns vs. Titans

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 164-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 18-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Titans vs. Browns, the model is going Under 38 total points. Neither of these teams are viewed as offensive juggernauts. The Titans are averaging 21 points per game through two weeks, while the Browns are averaging 23. Furthermore, Cleveland lost a core piece of its offense when running back Nick Chubb went down in Week 2, leaving the relatively unproven Jerome Ford to start in the backfield.

The Titans, meanwhile, failed to score a touchdown in a Week 1 loss to the Saints. They rallied for a 27-24 overtime win against the Chargers, but they haven't had many explosive plays this season. Star running back Derrick Henry is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry and Tennessee is one of the most run-centric teams in the NFL, meaning the clock should keep moving.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

