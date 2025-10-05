Browns vs. Vikings live updates: Score, where to watch Week 5 game in London

The second international game of the 2025 NFL season takes place this Sunday, as the Minnesota Vikings face the Cleveland Browns in London. The Vikings have been overseas for more than a week now, as they remained across the pond following last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ireland. However, the real storyline of this matchup has to do with the Browns.

Cleveland is benching Joe Flacco for rookie Dillon Gabriel, who will become the first quarterback to ever make his first NFL start outside of the United States. The third-round pick out of Oregon was the 2024 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. Gabriel left college football with 189 total touchdowns to his name, which ranks most in FBS history. However, he has a tough test in front of him with Brian Flores' defense.

Carson Wentz will make his third straight start for the Vikings, but he will have to find a way to get the ball out quickly behind this depleted offensive line. Minnesota ruled out starting center Ryan Kelly (concussion), left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist) and right tackle Brian O'Neill (knee). Vikings quarterbacks have been sacked 18 times this season, which ranks most in the NFL. Wentz was taken down a total of six times last week vs. Pittsburgh.

This has all the makings of a low-scoring, defensive affair. Will the Vikings avenge their loss in Dublin last week? Or will Gabriel win his first NFL start on a big stage? Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this international game as it happens.

Where to watch Browns vs. Vikings live

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5 | Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Vikings -3.5, O/U 35.5 (Via FanDuel Sportsbook)