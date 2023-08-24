The Cleveland Browns are making moves in their quarterback room ahead of their fourth and final preseason game. On Thursday, the team waived quarterback Kellen Mond, who spent last year on the Browns practice squad.

Mond was originally a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 after leaving Texas A&M as the program's most prolific passer. His 9,961 passing yards and 71 passing touchdowns rank first in program history, and he's tied with Johnny Manziel for the most total touchdowns in program history with 93.

In three preseason games this year, Mond completed 32 of 55 passes for 297 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He started the Hall of Fame game against the New York Jets, while Deshaun Watson started vs. the Washington Commanders and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thompson-Robinson, the fifth-round pick out of UCLA, has been impressive this preseason -- as evidenced by his start vs. Philly last Thursday night. He leads all quarterbacks this preseason with 348 total passing yards, and has thrown two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions. His 102.4 passer rating ranks No. 7 in the preseason.

Even with the waiving of Mond, the rookie's job is not done yet. DTR may be pushing Joshua Dobbs for the QB2 job. The Browns wrap up the preseason this Saturday in Kansas City against the Chiefs.