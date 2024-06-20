A member of the Cleveland Browns is in trouble with the law, as defensive end Lonnie Phelps was arrested Wednesday night in Key West, Florida, and charged with drunken driving and damaging property, according to a police report obtained by Cleveland.com. Phelps was officially waived by the Browns on Thursday afternoon.

Phelps reportedly crashed his SUV into a restaurant and then refused to cooperate with officers. He also refused a breath test. At one point during the police interview, Phelps reportedly turned away from the officers, saying he was afraid he would be shot.

The defensive end also had trouble answering officers' questions, with the police report stating Phelps and his female passenger appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The building's owner, Joseph Schroeder, estimates the damage Phelps caused at $300,000. The restaurant was closed when the accident occurred.

Phelps, who turns 24 years old in August, went undrafted last year out of Kansas, and signed with the Browns. The Cincinnati native spent the 2023 season on the Browns' practice squad and did not appear in a regular-season game.