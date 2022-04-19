Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

1. Today's show: Looking at betting props for the NFL Draft

With gambling now legal in nearly half the country, that means you could actually win some money while watching the NFL Draft next week. Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson are two guys who love winning money, which I think is why they decided to make draft props their main focus in today's show.

Basically, they went through multiple position groups in the draft, and after Wilson gave his assessment of each player in the group, they tried to figure out where that player might get drafted.

For instance, one player they talked about was Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, who has an over/under of 11.5 for his draft position with the under paying out much higher (+150) than the over (-180). A winning $100 bet on the under would earn you a cool $150 in profit, but a successful $100 bet on the over would net you just $55.55. Williams is coming off a season where he tore his ACL, which makes his draft position tough to predict.

So what are Wilson and Brinson predicting here? Both guys actually think the UNDER is going to hit and that Williams will be off the board with one of the top-11 picks.

"I don't think teams are worried about this ACL at all. I think he goes top-10," Brinson said. "You get plus money. You have the Falcons at eight, the Seahawks at nine, the Jets at 10 and the Washington Commanders at 11. I think he goes in one of those spots or some team trades up to get him."

For once, Wilson actually agreed with Brinson's take. (This almost never happens.)

"I like the under here, too," Wilson said.

If you want a closer look at more draft props, you'll have to listen to today's podcast, which you can do by clicking here. You can also watch today's episode by heading to the Pick Six YouTube Channel.

2. The mock draft of all mock drafts: The consensus mock draft

With less than 10 days to go until the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off, I'm legally obligated to share at least one new mock draft with you every day until the actual draft starts, and today, we have the best one yet: It's the consensus mock draft.

Our Bryan DeArdo scoured the internet and compiled 12 mock drafts from multiple different media companies, including ESPN, NFL.com, and of course, CBS Sports. DeArdo then went full Dr. Frankenstein and cobbled these 12 mock drafts into one consensus mock draft.

Here are the top-15 picks in the consensus mock:

1. Jaguars: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) 2. Lions: DL Travon Walker (Georgia)

DL Travon Walker (Georgia) 3. Texans: OL Evan Neal (Alabama)

OL Evan Neal (Alabama) 4. Jets: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) 5. Giants: OL Ikem Ekwonu (North Carolina State)

OL Ikem Ekwonu (North Carolina State) 6. Panthers: QB Kenny Pickett (Pitt)

QB Kenny Pickett (Pitt) 7. Giants: CB Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati)

CB Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati) 8. Falcons: WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) 9. Seahawks: CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU) 10. Jets: WR Drake London (USC)

WR Drake London (USC) 11. Commanders: S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame) 12. Vikings: CB Trent McDuffie (Washington)

CB Trent McDuffie (Washington) 13. Texans: OL Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

OL Charles Cross (Mississippi State) 14. Ravens: EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State)

EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (Florida State) 15. Eagles: WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)

If you want to see how the rest of the first round plays out -- and trust me, you do -- then you're going to want to click here.

3. Busy day for Browns: Denzel Ward signs $100.5 million contract, team confirms investigation into tanking

The Cleveland Browns had an interesting Monday. It started on a high note when the team agreed to terms on a five-year extension with cornerback Denzel Ward, but then the day ended on a low note when the Browns revealed to Sports Illustrated that the NFL is investigating them for allegations of tanking.

First, let's take a look at Ward's extension.

Ward lands largest cornerback contract in NFL history. The Ohio-native isn't going to be leaving Ohio anytime soon after landing a five-year, $100.5 million extension from the Browns. Before Monday, Jalen Ramsey was the only corner in NFL history to land a $100 million contract. Ward's extension includes $71.5 million in guarantees, which makes Ward's total money and guaranteed money the most ever given to a corner.

Browns have handed out an insane amount of guaranteed money. Thanks to Ward's contract, the Browns have now handed out $340.5 million in guaranteed money this offseason, which is an absurd number when you consider the next closest team is nearly $100 million behind that. (The Dolphins have handed out $242 million in guarantees, according to ESPN.)

2018 draft wasn't a total bust. Although the Browns are getting ready to get rid of Baker Mayfield, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, their draft class from that year hasn't been a total loss thanks to Ward (selected with the fourth-overall pick) and Nick Chubb (taken 35th overall).

As for the NFL's investigation into the Browns, here are a few details on that:

The investigation has been going on for more than two months. The NFL has been looking into this situation since early February when Hue Jackson insinuated that he was being incentivized to tank while coaching the Browns. In 2016, the Browns went 1-15, which sounds bad until you realize they were actually worse in 2017, going 0-16.

The NFL has been looking into this situation since early February when Hue Jackson insinuated that he was being incentivized to tank while coaching the Browns. In 2016, the Browns went 1-15, which sounds bad until you realize they were actually worse in 2017, going 0-16. The investigation is expected to be over soon. Whenever there's an investigation in the NFL, it usually leaks out at some point, but this one didn't leak out until it was almost over. Not only did the NFL confirm the existence of the investigation Monday, but the league also added that it's almost complete. "The review is ongoing and is expected to conclude soon," the league said in a statement.

Whenever there's an investigation in the NFL, it usually leaks out at some point, but this one didn't leak out until it was almost over. Not only did the NFL confirm the existence of the investigation Monday, but the league also added that it's almost complete. "The review is ongoing and is expected to conclude soon," the league said in a statement. Browns believe they are innocent. The Browns seem pretty confident that there was no wrongdoing on their end, "Even though Hue recanted his allegations a short time after they were made, it was important to us and to the integrity of the game to have an independent review of the allegations. We welcomed an investigation and we are confident the results will show, as we've previously stated, that these allegations are categorically false," the team said in a statement.

Jackson originally made the accusations a day after the Brian Flores lawsuit was filed in February. A few days later, he walked back the accusations, saying he wasn't paid to lose but that the Browns were still trying to lose. Based on what Jackson has said so far, it's hard to see the team getting in much trouble. This definitely isn't as bad as Flores' accusation that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss in a secret meeting.

4. How each New York team can have the perfect draft: Giants facing the most pressure with two top-7 picks

Both the Giants and Jets are going to have a lot of pressure on them heading into the draft and that's because both teams have TWO top-10 picks. The Giants are likely going to be facing slightly more pressure than the Jets because their two picks are slightly better.

So what should the Giants do? CBS Sports' Josh Edwards outlined their perfect draft plan and here's what he thinks they should do in the first round:

Try to get Evan Neal with the fifth-overall pick. "Neal is an intriguing option for the Giants because of his sheer size. With Andrew Thomas showing improvement this season, Neal could be the bookend tackle that the team has coveted. If the Giants are able to lock down those spots for a decade, then it makes the odds of repairing the interior offensive line feel far less daunting."

"Neal is an intriguing option for the Giants because of his sheer size. With Andrew Thomas showing improvement this season, Neal could be the bookend tackle that the team has coveted. If the Giants are able to lock down those spots for a decade, then it makes the odds of repairing the interior offensive line feel far less daunting." Take an EDGE defender or corner at No. 7 overall. "My thinking is essentially this: if the Giants intend to keep James Bradberry, then draft one of those remaining edge rushers here, whether that ends up being Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux or Georgia's Travon Walker. If the team parts with Bradberry to conserve salary cap space, then draft Cincinnati corner Ahmad Gardner."

You can check out Edwards' full plan for the Giants by clicking here.

As for the Jets, here's what Edwards thinks they should do with their two top-10 picks:

Try to get Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fourth-overall pick. "The Jets basically would get two first-round picks at the edge rusher position this year with the return of a healthy Carl Lawson and Thibodeaux. The AFC East franchise would have a pair of edge rushers capable of applying pressure. When it is all said and done, head coach Robert Saleh's defense should be able to apply pressure from all levels."

"The Jets basically would get two first-round picks at the edge rusher position this year with the return of a healthy Carl Lawson and Thibodeaux. The AFC East franchise would have a pair of edge rushers capable of applying pressure. When it is all said and done, head coach Robert Saleh's defense should be able to apply pressure from all levels." Try to get Drake London at 10th overall. "With a basketball background, the USC product understands how to use his body to create separation and attack the ball at its peak. His combination of size and physicality is a nice compliment to having Elijah Moore on the roster."

If you want to know how the Jets can pull off a perfect draft outside of the first round, then be sure to click here.

One year after playing against each other on the golf course, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady will now be teaming up for a showdown against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in a televised event that will be happening in June.

The foursome will be taking part in "The Match," which is an ongoing golf event that Turner Sports has been putting on annually since 2018.

Here are the details on this year's match:

Rodgers and Brady will be facing off against Mahomes and Allen at the Wynn golf course in Las Vegas. The event will be held on June 1, so feel free to mark your calendar now. I just told Alexa to remind me on May 31.

One thing about the match is that it won't be 18 holes. The foursome will only be playing 12 holes, which feels like an unfair advantage for Brady and Rodgers, because 12 is their lucky number. (They're both number 12.)

Rodgers is undefeated in these celebrity matchups. Last summer, he teamed up with Bryson DeChambeau to beat Brady and Phil Mickelson. Brady also lost with Mickelson in 2020 in a match against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. Basically, Brady is 0-for-2, and they might stop inviting him back if he keeps losing because no one wants to watch someone lose all the time.

The trash-talking for the match has already started with Brady and Allen sparring on Twitter. (You can check out the details by clicking here.) This match is still six weeks away, which is probably for the best, because that means we're going to get six more weeks of these guys trash-talking each other.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Kyler Murray to skip voluntary workouts

