Browns will start DeShone Kizer vs. Vikings as game of musical QBs continues

We're only seven weeks into the season, and already three different quarterbacks have played for the Browns. This is nothing new for Cleveland, which has now used 31 different passers and 28 different starters since re-entering the league back in 1999. This year's game of musical quarterbacks, though, seems to be going more quickly than previous versions.

Here's how it's gone so far:

DeShone Kizer got the start in Week 1 against the Steelers, and he played the whole game. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 222 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while running for an additional score. Buckle up, because this is about as good as it gets.

Kizer got the nod again in Week 2 against the Ravens, but after experiencing migraines, he was relieved by Kevin Hogan. Kizer returned later in the game and was intercepted twice. The final lines: 15 of 31 for 182 yards and three picks for Kizer, 5 of 11 for 118 yards, a touchdown and a pick for Hogan.

Kizer again got the start in Week 3 against the Colts. He completed 22 of 47 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for a touchdown.

Kizer was tapped as the Week 4 starter against the Bengals, but was an utter disaster: 16 of 34 for 118 yards and an interception. Hogan came on in relief and completed 5 of 8 passes for 65 yards.

Despite being benched for the second time in four games the week before, Kizer started again in Week 5 against the Jets. He was terrible again, completing 8 of 17 passes for 87 yards and a pick. Hogan again came on in relief, completing 16 of 19 passes for 192 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Hue Jackson said that the benching would help Kizer's development.

In an apparent effort to help Kizer develop, Jackson named Hogan the started for Week 6 against the Texans. Hogan... was not good. He went 20 of 37 for 140 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Kizer did not play in relief.

Satisfied that Kizer had learned from his benching, Jackson started him again in Week 7. It did not work. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 114 yards and two picks, and Jackson eventually had to bring Cody Kessler off the bench. (A week after starting, Hogan was demoted to third-QB status.) Kessler went 10 of 19 for 121 yards and a pick.

Naturally, Kizer is starting again in Week 8 against the Vikings. Because why not?

Hue Jackson names DeShone Kizer starting QB for Week 8 pic.twitter.com/YsRc5IkDaP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 25, 2017

The Vikings have one of the best defenses in football, particularly against the pass, so the safe bet here is on Kessler again seeing some relief action in Week 8. What else is new?