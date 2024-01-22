The Cleveland Browns moved on from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney earlier this month, and are now in the process of filling those empty positions. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is reportedly dipping into the college ranks to help his passing game.

According to The Athletic, the Browns are working to hire Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as their new tight ends coach. Rees' exact title is not yet known, but he's reportedly expected to play a role in developing the passing game.

Rees spent the 2023 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Crimson Tide. Previously, he worked as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Notre Dame, where he played his college football. After Rees' playing career was over, he turned to coaching in 2015. He spent time as a grad assistant at Northwestern and offensive assistant with the then-San Diego Chargers before making his way to Notre Dame.

Cleveland had the No. 19 passing offense in the league last year, but starting quarterback Deshaun Watson played in just six games. Joe Flacco stepped in and averaged 323.2 passing yards per game while the Browns finished with an 11-6 record and made the playoffs as a wild card, but Cleveland is clearly looking to adjust its offense.